Man seriously injured after crashing into tree

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Hamrun.

The accident occurred at 9:45pm in Triq Nazzjonali.

Police said a police constable witnessed a car on fire while on his way towards Floriana. He stopped to render assistance, called for help, and pulled the victim, a resident from Pieta out of the burning car. The Rapid Intervention Unit was also called to control the fire.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had lost control of his Ford Ka and crashed into a tree, the car caught fire on impact.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella was appointed to the case.

A Police investigation is ongoing.