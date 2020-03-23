menu

Man seriously injured after crashing into tree

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Hamrun

23 March 2020, 7:39am
The car caught fire on impact
The car caught fire on impact

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Hamrun.

The accident occurred at 9:45pm in Triq Nazzjonali.

Police said a police constable witnessed a car on fire while on his way towards Floriana. He stopped to render assistance, called for help, and pulled the victim, a resident from Pieta out of the burning car. The Rapid Intervention Unit was also called to control the fire.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had lost control of his Ford Ka and crashed into a tree, the car caught fire on impact.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella was appointed to the case.  

A Police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured after crashing into tree
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after crashing into tree
Two arrested after attempted burglary
Court & Police

Two arrested after attempted burglary
Karl Azzopardi
Italian grandparents make Malta bid for right to see their niece
Court & Police

Italian grandparents make Malta bid for right to see their niece
Matthew Agius
Corradino prison takes early Covid-19 steps to protect inmates
Court & Police

Corradino prison takes early Covid-19 steps to protect inmates
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.