Two charged over fight in which man was stabbed

21-year-old Floriana man Leandro Mansueto, has been remanded in custody after being charged with grievously injuring another young man, 25-year-old Glenn Cassar from Valletta, who was separately charged with slightly injuring Mansueto, in an altercation in Triq il-Mediterran in Valletta last Sunday.

Cassar pleaded not guilty and was granted bail after Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna did not object to his release.

Mansueto, who told the court that he worked at a car showroom, also pleaded not guilty to stabbing Cassar in the leg, carrying a knife without a licence and recidivism.

It emerged that Cassar, who works for Transport Malta, had collided with some parked cars to avoid a vehicle in Triq San Duminku, Valletta. An argument with Mansueto followed, who later left the scene and had to be traced to a Floriana residence by the RIU.

Mansueto, represented by lawyer Marion Camilleri is contending that he had acted in self-defence. Camilleri said her client had a relatively clean criminal record and that he was defending himself and his 15-year-old brother at the time.

Noting that in the circumstances, the compilation of evidence against Mansueto would not begin in the 15 days stipulated by law, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, she argued that he should be given bail on strict conditions.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima, however, denied bail to the man.

Lawyer Giannella Demarco, appearing for Cassar, who was charged with slightly injuring Mansueto, threatening him and his family using electronic means and breaching the peace, also entered a not guilty plea for her client.

Demarco also asked for bail, explaining that he had a clean conduct sheet and steady employment and that the injuries he had caused were slight in nature. He had cooperated fully with police, Demarco said.

Cassar was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000. He was ordered to observe a curfew and to avoid contact or communication with the entire Mansueto family.