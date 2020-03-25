menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Paola.

25 March 2020, 12:13pm
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Paola.

The accident took place at 12:30pm in Vjal Santa Luċija.

Police said that the 39-year-old from Zabbar lost control of his Kawasaki motorcyclist while driving in reverse.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

