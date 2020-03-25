Lightning strike causes explosion at Żurrieq fireworks factory

A lightning strike has caused an explosion at a Żurrieq fireworks factory linked to the Carmelite feast, the police said.

The incident happened at 4:45 pm and no one was injured.

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit are on site.

Households in the vicinity of the explosion were left without electricity supply for some time due to the lightning strike.

Enthusiasts were shocked with the incident but at the same time relieved that no one was injured. The same fireworks factory was hit by a lightning bolt in May 1989 but at the time, two people died in the explosion.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, who represents the district in Parliament, and Żurrieq mayor Rita Grima were on site to console enthusiasts.

At the time of the explosion nobody was on site but somebody was present there until 1pm.