British murder fugitive extradited to the UK on special flight

British fugitive Christopher Guest More Jr has been extradited to the United Kingdom in an operation which involved the police, the correctional services agency and the armed forces.

The police said on Tuesday that the operation, carried out on Sunday, involved the transfer of Guest More from the Corradino Correctional Facility to Malta International Airport.

“The British authorities sent an aircraft to Malta specifically for this extraditable person who was considered as one of the most wanted persons in Europe and the United Kingdom,” a statement by the police read.

Guest More had been arrested by the Maltese police on 6 June 2019, after a European arrest warrant was issued.

Guest More, who is wanted by the UK authorities for the murder of cannabis farm owner Brian Waters in June 2003, is facing a possible life sentence for his part in the murder. Three other men John Wilson, 69, James Raven, 60, and Otis Matthews, 41 - are all serving life sentences for the murder.

Brian Waters had been tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, who were forced to watch the murder at gunpoint. Together with the other men, More is accused of launching the attack at the remote property in order to demand money.

Guest More had been on Europe’s most wanted list since the murder.

