Valletta man charged with stealing from shops, house

Mario Grima, 57, from Valletta, was charged with several counts of theft

matthew_agius
1 April 2020, 3:56pm
by Matthew Agius
Mario Grima pleaded not guilty to several counts of theft, relapsing and breaching bail
A 57 year old man from Valletta has been remanded in custody after allegedly carrying out a number of petty thefts from shops and a house in his hometown.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee arraigned Mario Grima before magistrate Victor Axiaq this afternoon, charging him with several counts of theft, as well as with relapsing and breaching bail.

The man was accused of stealing from three shops and a residence which is currently being refurbished. Eyeglasses, chocolate, whiskey and paint were stolen in the thefts.

Grima was arrested after police investigating the theft of paint from a shop noticed him in the area. He is understood to have been engaging in petty theft for a long time.

Through his lawyer Christopher Chircop, the Valletta resident pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not granted.
 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
