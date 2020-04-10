menu

Food delivery driver threatened and robbed after delivering meal in Zabbar

Two men in Zabbar robbed the delivery driver instead of paying him for the meal

david_hudson
10 April 2020, 9:25am
by David Hudson
A food delivery driver was threatened with a knife and robbed after delivering a meal in Zabbar. 

The incident took place at around 1:45am on Friday. 

The victim told his story at the Zabbar police station on Friday, where he reported that he was robbed on Triq il-Gizimina in Zabbar. 

He explained how he drove his work motorcycle to the same street where he was to deliver food. On arrival, he gave the food and an invoice to the two men who came to collect it. 

However, instead of paying him, they took out a knife and asked him for his money. 

After taking his cash, the men ran off from the scene of the crime. Nobody was injured. 

Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
