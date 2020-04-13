Second woman posing as health worker arrested after string of burglaries on elderly residents

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with a burglary at the home of an elderly Msida resident.

The woman wore a surgical mask and posed as a health worker. She is the second woman to be arrested for the same crime.

Last week, a 45-year-old woman was charged with robbing an elderly woman in Msida when she knocked on the private residence while wearing a surgical mask and posing as a health worker. The woman claimed to work for a company that looked after vulnerable individuals.

On Monday, the police said that another 44-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the of burglary but further investigations showed that the two women were also involved in a string of burglaries.

Two burglaries were carried out in Birkirkara, with the victims being two elderly women, aged 81 and 92.

Another burglary was carried out in Santa Venera on a 77-year-old man, and one in Msida, with the victim being an 82-year-old man.

The police said that all the burglaries were carried out by the same two women, with one woman distracting the residents, while the other carried out the robbery.

The women will face court charges.

Police called on elderly people not to open their doors to unexpected visitors, and urged people to call the police if they witnessed any suspicious movements.

