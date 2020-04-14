Food delivery driver robbed after delivering meal in San Gwann

A 28-year-old food delivery driver was robbed while working in San Gwann.

The incident took place at 1:15am in Triq it-Tfief.

Police said the victim, a foreign national from Pakistan reported that two men stepped in front of the bike he was about to ride soon after he had delivered food to a private residence.

The victim said that he had fallen off the bike, and the two men brandished a knife, and asked him to hand over all the money he had on him.

They then made off with the cash. No one was injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.

A similar incident was reported a few days prior in Zabbar.

