Food delivery driver robbed after delivering meal in San Gwann

laura_calleja
14 April 2020, 8:13am
by Laura Calleja

A 28-year-old food delivery driver was robbed while working in San Gwann.

The incident took place at 1:15am in Triq it-Tfief.

Police said the victim, a foreign national from Pakistan reported that two men stepped in front of the bike he was about to ride soon after he had delivered food to a private residence.

The victim said that he had fallen off the bike, and the two men brandished a knife, and asked him to hand over all the money he had on him.

They then made off with the cash. No one was injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

A similar incident was reported a few days prior in Zabbar.

READ MOREFood delivery driver threatened and robbed after delivering meal in Zabbar

 

Food delivery driver robbed after delivering meal in San Gwann
Food delivery driver robbed after delivering meal in San Gwann
