Man arrested over involvement in St Julian’s and Gwardamangia burglaries

An Italian man has been arrested by the police over his alleged involvement in a string of robberies in St Julian's and Gwardamanga, the police said.

The man will be arraigned in front of Magistrate Ian Farrugia on Tuesday.

Police said the man was arrested after a report was lodged online, a system introduced in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a separate case on Monday, a woman was arrested over her involvement in a string of robberies at elderly residents’ homes.

The woman wore a surgical mask and posed as a health worker, while her partner, who was arrested last week, carried out the robberies.

The first woman arrested last week, 45-year-old Natalie Bonello, was yesterday condemned to a 30-month jail term after pleading guilty to the charges. She was placed on a treatment order to receive help for her drug addiction.

The second woman, 43-year-old Jasmine Azzopardi, was arraigned yesterday and remanded in custody pending the outcome of the case. She chose to remain silent during proceedings.