Police take control of disturbance inside Hal Far detention centre

There are no active cases of COVID-19 at the Hal Far detention centre 

karl_azzopardi
16 April 2020, 3:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A disturbance inside the Hal Far detention centre has been brought under control by the police. 

A spokesperson for the home affairs ministry confirmed that there was a disturbance earlier today, which had since been brought under control. The reason for the disturbance has not yet been established.

The spokesperson stressed that the incident did not occur at the open centre where cases of COVID-19 are being treated, but at the detention centre, which is a separate facility.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Police take control of disturbance inside Hal Far detention centre
Police take control of disturbance inside Hal Far detention centre
