Man injured by falling bucket of cement

A 78 year-old man suffered serious injuries at his residence in Birkirkara yesterday, when a bucket of cement fell on top of him.

Police said that the elderly victim had to be taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital after the incident which occurred at around 6:15pm in Triq Ċeżalpina.

District police officers had gone to the scene immediately and from preliminary investigations it was established that a bucket full of cement had fallen on the man. A medical team was summoned and gave first aid to the man, before the arrival of paramedics.

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.