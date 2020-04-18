Woman rescued from burning building in Gzira

An elderly woman has been rescued from the roof of a burning building in Gzira.

Civil Protection Department firefighters were dispatched to St. Albert Street on Saturday morning to put out the fire and rescue the woman from the building’s roof.

Police said the report was received at around 11:30am.

Policemen and firefighters from the Civil Protection Department were dispatched to tackle the blaze and rescue the woman, who police believe was the building’s sole occupant.

Luckily, paramedics also at the scene were not needed as the woman was not injured.

The police are investigating the fire to determine the point of ignition.



