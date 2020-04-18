menu

Woman rescued from burning building in Gzira

Civil Protection Department firefighters were dispatched to St Albert Street to put out the fire and rescue the woman from the building’s roof

18 April 2020, 1:58pm
Firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gzira apartment and rescued the occupant
Firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gzira apartment and rescued the occupant

An elderly woman has been rescued from the roof of a burning building in Gzira.

Civil Protection Department firefighters were dispatched to St. Albert Street on Saturday morning to put out the fire and rescue the woman from the building’s roof.

Police said the report was received at around 11:30am. 

Policemen and firefighters from the Civil Protection Department were dispatched to tackle the blaze and rescue the woman, who police believe was the building’s sole occupant. 

Luckily, paramedics also at the scene were not needed as the woman was not injured.

The police are investigating the fire to determine the point of ignition.


 

More in Court & Police
Woman rescued from burning building in Gzira
Court & Police

Woman rescued from burning building in Gzira
Man injured by falling bucket of cement
Court & Police

Man injured by falling bucket of cement
Three men, woman arrested after extensive police drug raids
Court & Police

Three men, woman arrested after extensive police drug raids
Massimo Costa
Man seriously injured after glass panes fall onto him
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after glass panes fall onto him
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.