Pilots file judicial protest to stop Air Malta from terminating their employment

Pilots have filed a judicial protest in a bid to stop Air Malta from moving ahead with job terminations, scheduled for Tuesday.

The judicial protest was filed on Monday by the Airline Pilots Association in which it held the company responsible for any losses its members may suffer.

ALPA is accusing Air Malta of failing to enter into a meaningful dialogue with it over a reduction in pay for pilots as part of the airline’s strategy to cut costs at a time when almost all flights are grounded because of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the association is accusing the airline of failing to adhere to legal obligations in the manner the redundancies were communicated.

But the association is also calling into question the government over a letter of commitment signed by then tourism minister Konrad Mizzi in 2018, guaranteeing pilots alternative work in Malta with the same take-home pay.

ALPA said it was informed that Air Malta wanted to terminate 108 pilots and retain only 26 and the termination should come into effect tomorrow.

The airline and the union have been locked in a dispute after pilots refused to accept a social wage of €1,200 per month as part of Air Malta’s plan to reduce the financial pressure caused by COVID-19.

The judicial protest against Air Malta and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who is politically responsible for the airline, was signed by lawyer Andre Portelli.

