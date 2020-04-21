Man seriously injured after falling from ladder

A 47-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell from a ladder at a private residence in Birkirkara on Monday evening.

The accident took place at 6pm in Triq Dom Mauro Inguanez.

Police said the victim, a Birkirkara resident, was carrying out some work at the home when he fell.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.