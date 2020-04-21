menu

Man seriously injured after falling from ladder

A 47-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell from a ladder at a private residence in Birkirkara

21 April 2020, 7:27am
A 47-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell from a ladder at a private residence in Birkirkara on Monday evening.  

Police said the victim, a Birkirkara resident, was carrying out some work at the home when he fell. 

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.  

