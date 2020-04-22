menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 39-year-old man from Rabat was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday

22 April 2020, 1:33pm
The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Belt Valletta
A 39-year-old man from Rabat was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Belt Valletta.

Police said the man was riding a Kymco Agility 125 when he collided with a Tata Indica which was on the side of the road.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

