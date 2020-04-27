menu

Healthcare worker who torched ex-girlfriend’s garage denied bail

Man asking for bail argues that his job as a healthcare worker is crucial in COVID-19 emergency • Court denies request, rules domestic violence too serious a crime

27 April 2020, 3:36pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The Gozo court presided by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud turned down a request for bail by a man charged with torching his ex's garage
A man who tried to argue that his job as a hospital healthcare worker was crucial because of the COVID-19 pandemic had his bail request turned down by the court.

The man, Jimmy Mifsud, is currently facing criminal proceedings over charges that he set his ex-girlfriend’s garage on fire after she reported him to the police for harassment.

Mifsud had been denied bail but filed an urgent application asking the court to reconsider his request insisting that his job as a healthcare worker was needed more than ever at a time like this.

However, in a decree delivered in chambers, Magistrate Joseph Mifsud denied the request on the basis of the gravity of the crime and the fact that the man also had past convictions.

The court ruled that this was a case of domestic violence, remarking that “violence within the family is always condemnable and can never be justified, whatever the circumstances sparking the violence.”

The magistrate explained that bail was to be denied when there existed the risk of absconding, possible interference in the course of justice, as well as in view of the need to prevent crime, preserve public order and to protect the defendant.

On the accused’s right to personal freedom, the magistrate cited a recent judgment in which bail was denied to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, which ruled that in the current emergency situation the freedom of all people in Malta has been curtailed to protect public health.

