Instagram vid of arrested trafficker shooting from car investigated by police

Police are investigating a video doing the rounds on social media possibly showing the alleged drug trafficker Joseph Brignone, shooting at a traffic sign in Bormla.

The video, which appeared on Brignone’s Instagram profile in February, shows a man holding a pistol in his hand while driving a Mitsubishi car, before approaching the traffic sign and shooting it.

The Instagram profile BrignonePower, the same as his other social media profiles, has since been taken down.

But the car in the video, a Mitsubishi, could be the same Mitsubishi SUV Brignone was arrested in.

The police has collected the traffic sign shot at. A magisterial inquiry was launched by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on the incident.

READ ALSO: Siblings charged in court after police drugs and weapons bust

Joseph Brignone, together with his sister Annalise Brignone, were arraigned in court on Monday charged with the aggravated possession of cocaine, cannabis and psychotropic medications and with money-laundering.

They have also been charged over committing the crimes within 100 metres of a place frequented by young people.

Joseph Brignone has also been charged over drug trafficking, handling stolen property and being a recidivist.

The police intercepted Brignone as he was driving his Mitsubishi SUV in Zabbar, and had initially tried to flee the officers, who gave chase. He was eventually stopped in Cospicua, with the police finding €6,000 in cash in his car, along with cocaine, a synthetic drug, a gun and a machete.