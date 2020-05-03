menu

Motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents

The accidents, which happened in Siggiewi and St Julian’s, left both motorcyclists hospitalised 

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2020, 10:05am
by Karl Azzopardi

A Pakistani man was hospitalised after he was involved in a traffic accident in Triq il-Kbira, Hal Lija. 

Police said they were called onsite at around 7:00 pm on Saturday, after being informed of the accident, in which a Mitsubishi vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man who resides in Naxxar, crashed into the SYM motorcycle driven by the Pakistani. 

An ambulance was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. 

An inquiry has been launched by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, and police investigations are ongoing. 

Siggiewi incident  

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old Turk who resides in St Julian’s lost control of his Piaggio motorcycle, and fell from it. 

The incident happened in Lapsi Road, Siggiewi at around 4:00 pm. 

An ambulance was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
