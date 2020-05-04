Police fine 124 people for group gatherings on Sunday

Police fined 124 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Sunday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force over a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each. However, as of 4 May, the number has been extended to four.

Police that no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during any of the 309 inspections carried out by Environmental Health Officers and police in the last 24 hours.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

“The appeal remains for one and all to be responsible and co-operate with the directives issued by the authorities,” the police said.

Over the weekend, 154 people were also fined for excessive speeding at the Mellieha bypass, St Paul’s Bay bypass and the Coast Road among others.