Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident

Three persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gozo on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq ix-Xatt, Għajnsielem.

Police said that a Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old from Xaghra for reasons unknown crashed into a wall. There were two passengers also in the car, a 17-year-old also from Xaghra and a 19-year-old from Kercem.

An ambulance took the three victims to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the 17-year-old was suffering from serious injuries, while the conditions of the two others are unknown at this time.

A police investigation is ongoing.