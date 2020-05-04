menu

Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident

Three persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gozo on Sunday evening

4 May 2020, 8:47am
The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq ix-Xatt, Għajnsielem.
The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq ix-Xatt, Għajnsielem.

Three persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gozo on Sunday evening. 

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq ix-Xatt, Għajnsielem.

Police said that a Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old from Xaghra for reasons unknown crashed into a wall. There were two passengers also in the car, a 17-year-old also from Xaghra and a 19-year-old from Kercem.

An ambulance took the three victims to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the 17-year-old was suffering from serious injuries, while the conditions of the two others are unknown at this time. 

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident
Court & Police

Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident
Police fine 124 people for group gatherings on Sunday
Court & Police

Police fine 124 people for group gatherings on Sunday
Laura Calleja
Protective measures installed as court reopens on Monday
Court & Police

Protective measures installed as court reopens on Monday
Karl Azzopardi
80 drivers fined for over speeding on Sunday
Court & Police

80 drivers fined for over speeding on Sunday
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.