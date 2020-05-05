Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

An elderly man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Paola.

The accident took place at 7am in Pjazza Antione De Paule.

Police said that the victim, an 88-year-old man was run over by an Opel Astra driven by a 37-year-old Romanian.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.