menu

Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

An elderly man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Paola

5 May 2020, 12:02pm
The accident took place at 7am in Pjazza Antione De Paule
The accident took place at 7am in Pjazza Antione De Paule

An elderly man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Paola.

The accident took place at 7am in Pjazza Antione De Paule.

Police said that the victim, an 88-year-old man was run over by an Opel Astra driven by a 37-year-old Romanian.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Man used Balzan garage to store drugs, court told
Court & Police

Man used Balzan garage to store drugs, court told
Matthew Agius
Man charged with domestic violence claims he has psychological problems
Court & Police

Man charged with domestic violence claims he has psychological problems
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car
The Polonium plot: how Jomic Calleja trawled dark web for explosives and radioactive poison
Court & Police

The Polonium plot: how Jomic Calleja trawled dark web for explosives and radioactive poison
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.