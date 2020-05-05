menu

Man charged with domestic violence claims he has psychological problems

matthew_agius
5 May 2020, 1:29pm
by Matthew Agius
The court was told that the man had an obsessive character and a drug problem which had contributed to his actions
A court has heard how a man who admitted to threatening his wife outside his father-in-law’s house on Saturday night had psychological and drug problems.

The 30-year old man was released on bail earlier this morning, pending the completion of a pre-sentencing report. 

The accused had turned up in front of the house of his estranged wife’s parents, where the woman had moved in, hurling abuse and causing the woman to fear violence. He was charged with making threats, breaching the peace and disturbing nearby residents.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri informed the court that the man had an obsessive character as well as a drug problem which had contributed to his actions.

The accused admitted to the charges, entering an unconditional guilty plea.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, reiterated his “zero tolerance” stance on domestic violence, saying this type of abuse should not be kept hidden but brought out into the light in order to protect the victims. 

The man’s drug issues also had to be addressed, said the court, praising the services offered by OASI and Caritas agencies amongst others,  pointing to their track record of success. 

The magistrate also had words of praise for the prison authorities successful efforts at tackling drug abuse at Corradino Correctional Facility, saying that “serious and disciplined governance in prison does not kill, but drugs do.”

As it granted the accused bail, the court ordered a pre-sentencing report and issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Lawyers Michael and Lucio Sciriha were defence counsel to the man.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
