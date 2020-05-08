Fake healthcare worker who robbed elderly women is jailed again

A 45-year-old woman from Marsaskala has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting to robbing two elderly ladies whilst posing as a care worker.

Police said Natalie Bonello had pretended to be a care worker in order to gain access to the women’s homes, from which she then proceeded to steal jewellery.

Bonello was charged with two counts of aggravated theft which took place on January 5 and 10 this year. Although initially denying the charges, she had eventually pleaded guilty.

Last month, Bonello was jailed for 30 months after admitting her involvement in a spate of burglaries.

The woman claimed to have resorted to theft in order to finance her drug habit.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak, noting the woman’s relatively early unconditional guilty plea, as well as her tainted criminal record, sentenced her to 18 months in prison. The woman is currently serving another prison sentence for theft. The magistrate also ordered Bonello to pay her victims the sum of €2,000 each for the jewellery which had since been sold.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted.