Cyclist grievously injured after collision with car in Hamrun

A cyclist has been hospitalised after he was involved in a collision with a car.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 8 am in Triq Hal Qormi, Hamrun.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that the 39 year-old Filipino cyclist had been hit by a Peugeot 3008 being driven by a 39 year-old man from Tarxien.

A medical team administered first aid at the scene and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

The police are investigating the case.