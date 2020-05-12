Woman seriously injured in traffic accident

A 37-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon in Zejtun.

The accident occurred at 4:20pm in Tal-Barrani Road.

Police said the woman from Sliema was driving a Toyota Vitz which collided with a Mercedes driven by a 24-year-old Italian man.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.