Man charged after Facebook death threats sent to love rival

Facebook death threats sent by one man to a love rival has resulted in criminal action.

29 year-old Hagen Azzopardi from Msida was arrested by the police cybercrime unit after he was suspected of sending the Facebook messages in March, using a fake profile.

Azzopardi was already on bail after his alleged involvement in a hit and run incident in Luqa last July, in which a 27 year-old man was grievously injured. On that occasion, he had pleaded not guilty to related charges and was released on bail pending criminal proceedings.

But not ten months had passed, before the man was back in the dock, accused of sending death threats to his love rival using a communications network, breaching a Protection Order as well as his bail conditions.

Azzopardi’s lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri explained to magistrate Audrey Demicoli how the accused had reacted to a series of provocations and messages sent by the other man. Inspector Elton Taliana, prosecuting, told the court that investigations into this were still ongoing.

Debono requested bail and insisted that his client was legally presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Taliana did not object to the man’s release from arrest as long as sufficient conditions were imposed.

Magistrate Demicoli upheld the request for bail, releasing the man against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €2,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book daily and observe a curfew.

Lawyer Rene’ Darmanin appeared parte civile for the victim.