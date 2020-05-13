menu

Teenage girl dies after falling off balcony in Sliema

A teenager girl has died after falling off a balcony late on Tuesday night in Sliema

13 May 2020, 7:39am

A teenager girl has died after falling off a balcony late on Tuesday night in Sliema.

The incident occurred at 9pm at Tigne.

Police said the girl, an Italian resident who lived in San Gwann, fell a height of four storeys.

She was given first aid on site but died on the spot.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been appointed to the inquiry.

