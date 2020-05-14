menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Naxxar crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening

14 May 2020, 7:38am
The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Leli Falzon Street
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening in Naxxar.

The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Leli Falzon Street.

Police said the man lost control of the Honda bike he was riding and crashed into a Toyota Yaris that was parked on the side of the road.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened, and Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.

