Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A 39-year-old motorcyclist has died in a traffic accident in St Julian’s on Thursday morning.

The occurred at 12:30am in Triq Dun Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Police said that a collision took place between four vehicles: a Suzki driven by a 35-year-old from Ethiopia, a Honda According driven by a 24-year-old Syrian, a BMW motorcycle driven by a 39-year-old and a Triumph motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old man.

Police said the Suzuki driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The BMW bike, being driven in the same direction, hit the vehicle from the back while the other biker skidded. The driver of the Honda, to avoid impact with the others, crashed into a barrier.

An onsite team gave first aid to the 39-year-old motorcyclist but he was certified dead on the spot.

The 40-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.