Police fine 34 people for group gatherings on Thursday

Police fined 34 people who were gathered in groups of more than four in public places during patrols on Thursday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than four came into force over a month ago. Persons in gatherings of more than four are fined €100 each.

Police that no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during any of the 432 inspections carried out by Environmental Health Officers and police in the last 24 hours.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

“The appeal remains for one and all to be responsible and co-operate with the directives issued by the authorities,” the police said.