Italian man injured, San Gwann man questioned over screwdriver altercation

Police are questioning a 61 year old man from San Gwann in connection with a violent argument that left an Italian man suffering from grievous injuries, allegedly inflicted with a screwdriver.

The 26 year old Italian was involved in an argument in Triq il-Qasab, San Gwann yesterday at around 5:30pm. District police were first on the scene and established that the Italian man and the 61 year-old suspect had come to blows. Allegedly, a screwdriver was used during the altercation.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

Police said that the suspect is currently being questioned and that investigations are still underway.