menu

Italian man injured, San Gwann man questioned over screwdriver altercation

The 26 year-old Italian man was grievoulsy injured during the altercation with a 61 year-old man from San Gwann

matthew_agius
16 May 2020, 9:01am
by Matthew Agius
Police said a screwdriver was allegedly used in the altercation
Police said a screwdriver was allegedly used in the altercation

Police are questioning a 61 year old man from San Gwann in connection with a violent argument that left an Italian man suffering from grievous injuries, allegedly inflicted with a screwdriver.

The 26 year old Italian was involved in an argument in Triq il-Qasab, San Gwann yesterday at around 5:30pm. District police were first on the scene and established that the Italian man and the 61 year-old suspect had come to blows. Allegedly, a screwdriver was used during the altercation.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

Police said that the suspect is currently being questioned and that investigations are still underway.

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Six tourists arrested after social distancing fracas with police in St. Julians
Court & Police

Six tourists arrested after social distancing fracas with police in St. Julians
Matthew Agius
Italian man injured, San Gwann man questioned over screwdriver altercation
Court & Police

Italian man injured, San Gwann man questioned over screwdriver altercation
Matthew Agius
Corrupt fisheries official freed from jail with three-year probation order
Court & Police

Corrupt fisheries official freed from jail with three-year probation order
Matthew Agius
Conviction for attempted lotto booth robbery overturned on appeal
Court & Police

Conviction for attempted lotto booth robbery overturned on appeal
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.