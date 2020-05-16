Six tourists arrested after social distancing fracas with police in St. Julians

Six tourists are under arrest after allegedly attacking police officers who were enforcing social distancing laws.

The Spanish tourists, three men and three women, had been found last night at around 10pm in front of a bar in Spinola in breach of a recent legal notice which prohibits gatherings of more than four persons, as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The police received information that the waterfront bar was open and that a number of people were gathering outside as well as inside the premises.

Officers went to the scene and found a number of persons there in breach of legal notices. While they were being spoken to and were having their details taken, the group of six attacked the police.

Two men aged 35 and 24 were arrested for assaulting a police constable, and a 29 year-old man was arrested for failing to cooperate with the police.

A 36 year-old woman was arrested after pushing a police sergeant, breaking the sergeant’s glasses and damaging a police radio.

One 21 year old woman was arrested after banging on a police car and a 23 year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pushing a police officer.

The Rapid Intervention Unit was dispatched to assist and all the arrested persons were taken to the St. Julian’s police station and later, the police headquarters, where they continued to be aggressive towards the police.

The police also questioned the owners of the establishment, where they discovered that it did not have a permit to operate. Investigations in this respect are underway.