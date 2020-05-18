menu

Elderly woman sustains burns in Zurrieq house fire

A 75-year-old woman suffered burns and smoke inhalations during a fire at a residence in Zurrieq

18 May 2020, 7:39am

A 75-year-old woman suffered burns and smoke inhalations during a fire at a residence in Zurrieq on Sunday evening. 

The fire started at around 6pm in Triq Santa Katerina.

Members of the Civil Protection Unit controlled the fire and a medical team assisted to two elderly individuals caught up in the fire.

The victim was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.   

