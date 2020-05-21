No one found in groups of more than four over last two days

For two days running no one was found in groups of more than four in public places.

Regulations against gatherings of more than four came into force over a month ago. Persons in gatherings of more than four are fined €100 each.

Police said that also no one was found breaking obligatory quarantine during the 1,162 inspections carried out in the last 48 hours.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

“The appeal remains for one and all to be responsible and co-operate with the directives issued by the authorities,” the police said.

In regards to restrictions being lifted on Friday, which will allow restaurants among other establishments to reopen. 157 restaurants in Malta have asked the MTA for certifications to reopen.

Restaurants will be given a compliance certificate if confirmed to be observing all COVID-19 protocols.

The certification will be displayed outside their premises to show they are safe on COVID-19 precautions.