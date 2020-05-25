Extradition case of man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking continues in court

The extradition case of a 48-year-old Syrian man wanted in Hungary for his involvement in human trafficking continued in court today.

The man, Aljelda Loiai had been arrested by anti-terrorism police in Malta earlier this month on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.

Prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit presented to the court transcripts of communications carried out between the Maltese authorities and their Hungarian counterparts.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, presiding over the case, had in the previous hearing requested clarifications in this regard.

The case was deferred for 8 June, when a ruling is expected.

Inspectors Zammit and George Cremona are prosecuting

Lawyers George Camilleri and Kaylee Bonett appeared for the Attorney General's office.

Loiai, 48, has been living in Malta for six months and was arrested at his workplace in Dingli on Monday. He was on 11 May arraigned in court remanded in custody after bail was denied out of fear that he would abscond.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued by a District Court in Gyor, Hungary, in December 2019, for the man to face prosecution for alleged human trafficking as well as his alleged involvement in immigration and residence permit offences.