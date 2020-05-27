menu

Teenager seriously injured in swimming accident

27 May 2020, 7:35am
A 16-year-old was seriously injured when he dived into the sea at Manoel Island on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm.

The police said the 16-year-old Libyan national was assisted by ambulance on site before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.   

An investigation is ongoing.

