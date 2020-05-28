menu

Pillion rider dies in hospital after traffic accident

A 32-year-old woman died on Wednesday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital, after being involved in a traffic accident on 17 May

28 May 2020, 7:46am

A 32-year-old woman died on Wednesday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital, after being involved in a traffic accident weeks prior.

The accident occurred at noon in Triq Imdina, Zebbuġ on 17 May.

The woman, who was from Mtarfa, was riding behind a 40-year-old man from Rabat on a Harley Davidson that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Porte. The Porte was driven by a 49-year-old man from Zabbar, who at the time suffered slight injuries.

The woman had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified she had been suffering from grievous injuries. 

