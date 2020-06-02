menu

Man wanted in Poland over drugs sentence arrested in Malta

Polish national arrested in Malta after European Arrest Warrant issued against him by Poland over prison sentence he has to serve

matthew_agius
2 June 2020, 2:02pm
by Matthew Agius
(File photo)

A court has denied bail to a man wanted in Poland to serve a sentence over drug and theft charges.

36-year-old Lukasz Mariusz Wojcik was arrested in Malta yesterday on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued against him by Poland, where he is wanted to serve a prison sentence relating to the sale of hashish, cocaine and amphetamines, as well as theft.

Wojcik, who told the court that he worked as a forklift driver and lived in Birkirkara, was arrested early on 1st June after the EAW was received by the Maltese authorities.

He told the court this morning that he was contesting the EAW and flatly refused to consent to his return. “No, I do not want to go back,” he said when asked by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Wojcik’s legal aid lawyer, Graziella Tanti, requested bail for the man, arguing that he has three children in Malta and has abundant ties to the island, but her request was objected to by the prosecution.

“We are dealing with an EAW which is founded on the principle of mutual recognition,” argued lawyer George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General. “This particular EAW deals with the enforcement of a custodial sentence.”

The court denied bail at this stage.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter
