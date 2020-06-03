menu

Jordan Azzopardi: Court summons pharma and DNA experts in drugs kingpin case

Compilation of evidence against Jordan Azzopardi, arrested in March 2019, continue

matthew_agius
3 June 2020, 11:48am
by Matthew Agius
Jordan Azzopardi stands accused of masterminding a cocaine and heroin trafficking ring
The compilations of evidence against Jordan Azzopardi and his girlfriend continued in court today Wednesday with a number of expert witnesses presenting their reports.

Azzopardi was charged in March 2019 with masterminding a large-scale cocaine and heroin trafficking ring. He is also accused of using violence against his underlings, who were forced to do his bidding. His girlfriend is being charged separately for related offences.

A court-appointed pharmacological expert presented magistrate Doreen Clarke with his report in the two compilations of evidence which are running in tandem. Cannabis found together with legal steroids and ADHD medications.

Other experts summoned today included a fingerprint expert who presented an updated report, and a DNA specialist. 

Also today, lawyer Joe Giglio joined lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia on Azzopardi’s defence team.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca, Justine Grech and Nicholas Azzopardi prosecuted. The case continues in July.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
