Man grievously injured in construction site fall

The 52 year-old construction worker fell off scaffolding

6 June 2020, 5:26pm
The worker suffered grievous injuries in the two-storey fall
A man has suffered serious injuries in a construction site accident in Rabat.

Police said the 52 year-old construction worker had fallen off some scaffolding from a height of two storeys whilst carrying out works at around 8:00am on Saturday morning.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the man at the scene, before taking him to hospital in an ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

