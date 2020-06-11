menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence in Caruana Galizia assassination continues

State witness Melvin Theuma returns to the stand today

matthew_agius
11 June 2020, 11:39am
by Matthew Agius
Melvin Theuma (right) secretly recorded Yorgen Fenech on the phone
13:34 We are still outside the courtroom, says reporter Matthew Agius. Matthew Vella
12:41 Prosecuting inspector Keith Arnaud tells the court that questions about the recording must be heard behind closed doors too. Defence and parte civile agree with this request. The court, having seen the request and noting the lack of opposition to it, upholds the request as it could damage pending investigations Everyone goes out of the courtroom. Matthew Vella
12:36 While technical staff attempt to fix the problem, the Magistrate re-enters. Arnaud asks the court to order the journalists out of the courtroom while some recordings are heard. The surprise request is due to “ongoing investigations unrelated to the case”. Matthew Vella
12:31 After a full minute of no dialogue, there appears to be a problem with the playback. Magistrate sighs impatiently, echoing the sentiments of all present. The magistrate leaves the courtroom. Matthew Vella
12:29 Melvin Theuma is called in. He enters the courtroom, after his lawyer Kathleen Grima. Theuma is accompanied by two plainclothes officers. Theuma is accompanied by two plainclothes officers. Matthew Vella
12:25 On her desk are four volumes of evidence. Matthew Vella
12:25 Caruana Galizia’s sisters and her widower are present. Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. Matthew Vella
12:24 The sitting is being held with the now expected heavy security presence. An armed prison escort guards the entrance and sits on either side of Fenech, who is sitting in the front row, wearing a dark suit and a light grey tie. Some of Yorgen Fenech’s relatives had to be turned away from the courtroom. Despite the insistence on social distancing most people are less than a metre away from each other. Matthew Vella
12:20 For unknown reasons, the sitting is being held in Hall 9 - one of the smaller courtrooms. There is a space problem due to social distancing measures. Several people have been turned away Matthew Vella

State witness Melvin Theuma returns to the stand today as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues this afternoon.

Fenech is accused of masterminding the car bombing which claimed the life of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home in 2017. Theuma, the middleman in the murder plot, was granted a pardon in return for his testimony against the masterminds.

In the last sitting held earlier this week, the court heard recordings implicating former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar as having potentially tipped off Theuma about his arrest through an intermediary, Edwin Brincat, known as il- Ġojja.

The recordings were only recently recovered by Europol investigators who were examining a hard drive belonging to Theuma.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca are appearing for Yorgen Fenech. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the Caruana Galizia family. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting.

Lawyers Kathleen Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.

 

