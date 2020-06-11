[LIVE] Compilation of evidence in Caruana Galizia assassination continues

State witness Melvin Theuma returns to the stand today as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues this afternoon.

Fenech is accused of masterminding the car bombing which claimed the life of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home in 2017. Theuma, the middleman in the murder plot, was granted a pardon in return for his testimony against the masterminds.

In the last sitting held earlier this week, the court heard recordings implicating former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar as having potentially tipped off Theuma about his arrest through an intermediary, Edwin Brincat, known as il- Ġojja.

The recordings were only recently recovered by Europol investigators who were examining a hard drive belonging to Theuma.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca are appearing for Yorgen Fenech. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the Caruana Galizia family. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting.

Lawyers Kathleen Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.