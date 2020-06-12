Woman grievously injured after motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the Coast Road on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 9pm in the direction of St Julian’s.

Police said a collision took place between a Yamaha Motorcyclist driven by a 30-year-old woman and a Toyota Proace driven by a 38-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.