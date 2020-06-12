[LIVE] Keith Schembri 'went cold' when Yorgen Fenech told him about the murder, middleman testifies in court

The compilation of evidence against the three men accused of planting and triggering the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning, having been reopened after new evidence came to light.

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Investigators examining a mobile phone recently uncovered previously deleted recordings made by middleman Melvin Theuma of his conversations. It is this new evidence which will be added to the compilation of evidence today.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Philip Galea Farrugia from the Attorney General's Office and Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are appearing for the prosecution.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile.