[LIVE] Melvin Theuma to testify in public inquiry on Caruana Galizia murder

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Wednesday.

During the previous sitting on Monday acting police chief Carmelo Magri testified that nothing but Silvio Valletta's call logs were collected when the former deputy police commissioner's name cropped up during the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder compilation.

He was also asked about police leaks and the fact that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech used to receive information about the ongoing criminal investigation from Valletta.

Magri said that no laptop or mobile phones were collected from Valletta in the course of the investigation, insisting that the former police officer had denied all allegations made by middleman Melvin Theuma.

READ MORE: Acting police chief tells inquiry, only Silvio Valletta's call logs were collected when his name cropped up in Caruana Galizia murder case

The public inquiry returned after a three-month lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inquiry is tasked, among others, to determine whether the State did all it can to prevent the murder from happening.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.