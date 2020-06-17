menu

[LIVE] Melvin Theuma to testify in public inquiry on Caruana Galizia murder

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today

matthew_agius
17 June 2020, 9:35am
by Matthew Agius
Middleman: Melvin Theuma
Middleman: Melvin Theuma
09:54 Theuma: “I used to think he was my best friend, but after he got me involved in this I consider him the worst person in Malta, in the world.” Kurt Sansone
09:54 Theuma: “I knew him before the taxi, around seven years ago because he would bet on horses with me. I knew his uncle Ray as well. I get confused with dates but I've known him for more than seven years for sure.” Kurt Sansone
09:53 Theuma is asked how long he has known Yorgen Fenech for. Kurt Sansone
09:52 Judge Mallia: We know you have a presidential pardon and are obliged to tell everything. But the board warns you that you are to follow the terms of your pardon here. Kurt Sansone
09:48 Theuma is administered the oath. Matthew Vella
09:48 Theuma is accompanied by plain-clothes security officers wherever he goes. Matthew Vella
09:47 Jason Azzopardi is ironing out a possible recording/transcribing issue with the previous testimony of Antonovich Muscat with the board. The matter has been resolved. Melvin Theuma is summoned into the courtroom. Matthew Vella
09:45 The judges have entered the courtroom. Matthew Vella
09:39 Lawyers and press slowly filling Hall 20. Peter Caruana Galizia, Jason Azzopardi and Therese Commodini Cachia are here. On the opposing benches is lawyer Maurizio Cordina. Matthew Vella

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Wednesday. 

During the previous sitting on Monday acting police chief Carmelo Magri testified that nothing but Silvio Valletta's call logs were collected when the former deputy police commissioner's name cropped up during the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder compilation.

He was also asked about police leaks and the fact that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech used to receive information about the ongoing criminal investigation from Valletta.

Magri said that no laptop or mobile phones were collected from Valletta in the course of the investigation, insisting that the former police officer had denied all allegations made by middleman Melvin Theuma.

READ MOREActing police chief tells inquiry, only Silvio Valletta's call logs were collected when his name cropped up in Caruana Galizia murder case

The public inquiry returned after a three-month lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inquiry is tasked, among others, to determine whether the State did all it can to prevent the murder from happening.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

