59-year-old not guilty of causing serious injuries during heated argument

A 59-year-old man was found not guilty of causing serious injuries to another man and light injuries to a woman in September 2018.

The court heard how the fight erupted when a certain Clyde Cassar was taking out his garbage, when he saw the accused, Joseph Cauchi, leaning on his car.

Cassar proceeded to ask him why he was leaning on the car, leading to a heated argument.

The incident occurred on the 9 September 2018, at around 6:30pm in Maitland Street, Hamrun.

The court said it could not find sufficient guilt in Cauchi’s actions, due to the fact that there was no concrete proof at law on what had happened.

Police sergeant Anthony Cassar said in court that he was informed of the case through an anonymous phone call, but while he sent officers on site, the three persons involved in the case had already gone to the police station.

The sergeant explained how they had entered the police station with blood on their person, and were advised by the police to go to the nearest health clinic to be examined by a doctor.

Clyde Cassar and Josette Sammut chose not to testify, since they had pending criminal proceedings against them in connection with the incident.

The court, presided by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, said that it was probable that the accused did what was being alleged of him, but according to law, probability was not sufficient enough for the prosecution to prove its case.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Spiridione Zammit.