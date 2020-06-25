Suspended sentence, fine, treatment order for violent naked stroller

A mentally ill man from Somalia has been handed a suspended sentence for a naked jaunt in St. Julians last February, during the course of which he injured two policemen.

The 30-year-old man, who is not being named on compassionate grounds, was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri this morning, accused of causing bodily harm to two police officers in Triq San Gorg, St. Julian’s whilst they were carrying out their duties.

He was also charged with slightly injuring the officers, disobeying lawful orders, attempting to use force against them, disturbing the peace and committing an offence against decency or morals in a public place and exposing himself in public.

The incident in question occurred in February, but the man had been admitted to psychiatric care in the meantime and it was not possible for him to be arraigned.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, informing the court that the accused was going to register an admission.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

Both prosecution and defence asked that the man be handed a suspended sentence if possible.

The court, after taking into account the man’s guilty plea and the submissions by the defence and prosecution, sentenced the man to imprisonment for one year, suspended for three years, together with a fine of €800 and a mandatory treatment order. A protection order was also issued in favour of the two police officers injured in the incident.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.