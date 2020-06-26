menu

Two men injured after boats catch fire at Mġarr Harbour

Two men were injured after boats caught fire in Mġarr Harbour early Friday morning

26 June 2020, 9:01am

Two men were injured after boats caught fire in Mġarr Harbour early Friday morning. 

The incident occurred at around 3:30am. 

Police said the boats were berthed at a pontoon inside the harbour in the area known as Żewwieqa.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called onto the site to control the fire.

The two men, aged 29 and 34, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment connected to burns and smoke inhalation. 

The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the condition of the other men is not known at this time.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is holding an inquiry.

