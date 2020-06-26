menu

Man who threatened ex and male friend at restaurant gets bail

The man allegedly harassed and intimidated his former girlfriend and her male friend at a restaurant in Birzebbuga on Thursday

matthew_agius
26 June 2020, 1:22pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been released on bail after allegedly harassing and intimidating his ex-girlfriend and attacking her male friend at a restaurant.

33-year-old Emmanuel Zammit was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras by Inspector Roderick Attard this morning, accused of harassment, causing the woman to fear he would use violence against her, slightly injuring the other man, damaging his property and sending threats over a mobile phone network.

He was also charged with the simple theft of a car jack.

The alleged assault took place at a seafood restaurant in Birzebbuga on Thursday, but the man is understood to have been harassing his victim for months.

The accused, a Freeport worker, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer, Albert Zerafa, requested bail. The request was not opposed by the prosecution

The court, after imposing a protection order in favour of the alleged victims, released the man from arrest on condition that he does not attempt to contact the woman or her friend.

His bail was secured by a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The court explained the import of his bail conditions to the man.

