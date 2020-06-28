Man left seriously injured after St Paul’s Bay argument

A 24-year-old Latvian man has been left seriously injured after getting involved in an argument in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said they were called to Triq il-Hgejjeg after being informed of an argument in the area at around 11:30 om on Saturday.

When they arrived onsite, police found the injured victim on the floor of his residence. Medical assistance was called and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 31-year-old man who resides in Mgarr had an argument with the Latvian man.

Another man, who is yet to be identified, injured the victim with a sharp object, before leaving the site of the incident with the 31-year-old.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry into the incident. Police are still looking for the aggressors.

Police investigations are ongoing.